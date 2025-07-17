Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in IQVIA by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 191 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $263.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $195.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.45.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $158.74 on Thursday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $134.65 and a one year high of $252.88. The company has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.32.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.