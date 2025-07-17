8,556 Shares in Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY) Purchased by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 138,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Sony by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sony Stock Down 0.4%

SONY stock opened at $23.98 on Thursday. Sony Corporation has a twelve month low of $15.96 and a twelve month high of $26.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $144.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SONY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Sony in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sony in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

About Sony

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

