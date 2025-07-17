Dakota Wealth Management Acquires 1,239 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $34,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 584.7% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 265.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $167,900.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 23,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,969.50. This trade represents a 17.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Down 1.3%

SLB opened at $34.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $50.94. The company has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.87 and a 200-day moving average of $37.59.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 38.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Atb Cap Markets raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Schlumberger from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.68.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

