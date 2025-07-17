Brokerages Set Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) Price Target at $10.30

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.18.

MODG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Friday, May 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Friday, July 11th.

In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $128,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,009,297 shares in the company, valued at $6,459,500.80. This trade represents a 2.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Russell L. Fleischer bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $192,300.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 116,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,758.67. This represents a 34.81% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 905,284 shares of company stock worth $5,922,500 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 1,669.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 821.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 24.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MODG opened at $8.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.27. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $16.89.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a negative net margin of 34.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Topgolf Callaway Brands will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

