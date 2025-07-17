Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) Receives $172.13 Consensus PT from Analysts

Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $172.13.

FNV has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th.

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $156.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a PE ratio of 48.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.64. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $112.70 and a fifty-two week high of $179.99.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $368.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.79 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 50.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,207,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,923,400,000 after buying an additional 207,232 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,948,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $934,106,000 after purchasing an additional 711,591 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,845,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,233,891,000 after purchasing an additional 45,924 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,300,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $622,124,000 after purchasing an additional 15,273 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,959,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $582,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

