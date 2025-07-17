Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Receives $9.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.77.

A number of research firms recently commented on PTEN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

Shares of PTEN opened at $5.92 on Thursday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $11.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day moving average is $7.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.32.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.04. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Patterson-UTI Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is presently -12.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director James Carl Stewart sold 5,500 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $32,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 999,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,978,528.92. The trade was a 0.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 34,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

