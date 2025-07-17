Larson Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,234 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on AXP shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Express from $249.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $327.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Express from $250.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total transaction of $799,008.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 10,919 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,822.54. The trade was a 21.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total value of $2,603,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,251. The trade was a 50.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Stock Up 0.4%

AXP stock opened at $311.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $218.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.25. American Express Company has a 1-year low of $220.43 and a 1-year high of $329.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $303.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. American Express had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The business had revenue of $16.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.91%.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.