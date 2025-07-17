Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,934,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261,032 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mattel were worth $115,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAT. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Mattel by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 46,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mattel by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 119,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Mattel by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 80,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 94,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mattel stock opened at $19.60 on Thursday. Mattel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $22.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.66.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $826.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MAT shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Mattel from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Roth Capital set a $22.00 target price on Mattel and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Mattel from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

