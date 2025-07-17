DDD Partners LLC Has $24.09 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

DDD Partners LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 50.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,774 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.9% of DDD Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $24,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,390,037,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 24,450.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,215,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,596,000 after purchasing an additional 7,185,977 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 26.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,182,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842,582 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,948,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559,147 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,813,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,456,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,235 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 6.2%

JNJ stock opened at $164.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $396.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $169.99.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 57.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

