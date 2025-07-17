Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $111.38 Million Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,437,502 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 151,180 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Arista Networks worth $111,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 179.7% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in Arista Networks by 381.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 415.7% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANET has been the topic of several research reports. KGI Securities lowered shares of Arista Networks to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 748,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.43, for a total transaction of $76,663,118.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,072,900. The trade was a 96.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $794,880.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 65,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,536,298.24. This trade represents a 10.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,123,370 shares of company stock valued at $113,157,408 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE:ANET opened at $108.30 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $133.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.18 and its 200-day moving average is $94.99. The firm has a market cap of $136.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.40.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 40.72%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

See Also

