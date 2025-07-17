Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 51.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,148,956 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,063,606 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $148,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53,619 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,377 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,310,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $53.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.79 and a 200-day moving average of $48.74. The firm has a market cap of $51.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.32. General Motors Company has a twelve month low of $38.96 and a twelve month high of $61.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

General Motors Increases Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $44.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.64 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on GM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 11th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $70.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $36.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

