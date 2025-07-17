Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $100.89 Million in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,436,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $100,886,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.40% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 195.7% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 203.4% in the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGK opened at $77.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.63. The stock has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $62.02 and a one year high of $78.71.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

