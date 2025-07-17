Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 61.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.28% of Murphy USA worth $118,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the first quarter worth about $40,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 63.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 18.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David C. Haley acquired 1,000 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $435.58 per share, for a total transaction of $435,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,580. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MUSA has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $530.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Murphy USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $526.29.

Murphy USA Price Performance

Murphy USA stock opened at $418.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.44 and a 52-week high of $561.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $425.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $462.05.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($1.24). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.44%.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

