Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 586,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 155,747 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 2.08% of Radius Recycling worth $16,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Radius Recycling by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 9,186 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Radius Recycling by 4,988.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 27,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 26,840 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 LLC bought a new stake in Radius Recycling during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in Radius Recycling by 159.6% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 342,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,890,000 after purchasing an additional 210,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Radius Recycling by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 11,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Radius Recycling in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Radius Recycling Price Performance

RDUS stock opened at $30.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.27. Radius Recycling, Inc. has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $30.04. The company has a market capitalization of $846 million, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.48. Radius Recycling had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $726.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Radius Recycling, Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radius Recycling Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Radius Recycling’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.83%.

Radius Recycling Profile

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

