Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $17.79 Million Stake in NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its position in NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 362,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,480 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in NewJersey Resources were worth $17,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of NewJersey Resources during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in NewJersey Resources by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in NewJersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NewJersey Resources by 6,245.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in NewJersey Resources by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NewJersey Resources

In related news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $66,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 35,690 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,211.80. The trade was a 4.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NewJersey Resources Stock Performance

NJR stock opened at $46.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.97. NewJersey Resources Corporation has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $51.95.

NewJersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.11. NewJersey Resources had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 20.03%. The business had revenue of $913.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NewJersey Resources Corporation will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NewJersey Resources from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on NewJersey Resources from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on NewJersey Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. New Street Research set a $51.00 target price on NewJersey Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of NewJersey Resources from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.29.

NewJersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

