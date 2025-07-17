Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) Shares Bought by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 210,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 23,446 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $16,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MOD. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 567.6% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 227 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 63.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 245.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 442.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MOD has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Modine Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.50.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of MOD stock opened at $91.57 on Thursday. Modine Manufacturing Company has a twelve month low of $64.79 and a twelve month high of $146.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.35 and a 200 day moving average of $94.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.16. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $647.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing Company will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

