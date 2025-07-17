Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $13.36 Million Stock Position in BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 167.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 275,898 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 172,860 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $13,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackLine by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 6.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 1.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in BlackLine by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at BlackLine

In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 1,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $101,430.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 61,390 shares in the company, valued at $3,354,963.50. This represents a 2.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michelle D. Stalick sold 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $43,836.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 25,235 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,457.90. This represents a 3.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of BlackLine from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BlackLine from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of BlackLine in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.31.

BlackLine Stock Up 1.6%

NASDAQ BL opened at $55.01 on Thursday. BlackLine has a 1-year low of $40.82 and a 1-year high of $66.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

BlackLine Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

