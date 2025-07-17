RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) Position Reduced by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 92,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,854 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $12,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the first quarter worth about $26,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX opened at $150.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.44 and its 200-day moving average is $130.98. The stock has a market cap of $200.66 billion, a PE ratio of 44.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.64. RTX Corporation has a twelve month low of $102.62 and a twelve month high of $150.76.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. On average, analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 79.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of RTX from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $154.00 price objective on shares of RTX and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.61.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total transaction of $2,328,805.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,959.56. This trade represents a 50.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $528,780.84. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 9,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,496.84. The trade was a 30.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

