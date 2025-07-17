Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $14.64 Million Stock Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 549,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 24,325 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $14,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,652,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Steven Madden by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 6,826 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth $288,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHOO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Steven Madden from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Steven Madden Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $24.58 on Thursday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $50.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.17.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $551.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.81 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is 36.21%.

Steven Madden Profile

(Free Report)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.