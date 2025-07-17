Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Trims Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,714 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $13,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Unilever by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.0% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.8% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 21,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Unilever by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 39,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Unilever by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Trading Up 0.1%

Unilever stock opened at $60.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.89. The stock has a market cap of $147.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.41. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $54.32 and a 12-month high of $65.87.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5151 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Unilever’s payout ratio is 59.03%.

Several research firms have commented on UL. UBS Group upgraded shares of Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Unilever in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

Unilever Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

