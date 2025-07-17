Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 72,805 Shares of National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,851,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,805 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of National Bank worth $109,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in National Bank by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 357,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,375,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 197.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 19,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 12,793 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of National Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $500,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in National Bank by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in National Bank by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 403,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,366,000 after purchasing an additional 191,336 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Bank alerts:

National Bank Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NBHC stock opened at $39.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.10. National Bank Holdings Corporation has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $51.76.

National Bank Increases Dividend

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $102.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.47 million. National Bank had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 9.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Corporation will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. National Bank’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NBHC. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of National Bank from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of National Bank from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on National Bank

National Bank Profile

(Free Report)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.