Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Raises Stock Holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,110 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.49% of WNS worth $13,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WNS. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in WNS by 17.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in WNS by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 464,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,553,000 after buying an additional 74,229 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of WNS during the 1st quarter valued at $390,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of WNS in the 1st quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 13.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 7,671 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $74.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93. WNS has a 1 year low of $42.62 and a 1 year high of $74.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. WNS had a return on equity of 23.26% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. WNS’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded WNS from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.50 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of WNS in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Baird R W downgraded shares of WNS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of WNS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, William Blair lowered WNS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WNS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.94.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

