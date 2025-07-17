Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $12.52 Million Stock Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.08% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $12,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 92.0% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 1.6%

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $167.27 on Thursday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.41 and a 52 week high of $182.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.16, for a total transaction of $167,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,241.68. This represents a 10.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 4,045 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total transaction of $659,092.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 174,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,472,135.60. This represents a 2.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,035 shares of company stock worth $12,213,719. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SFM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Roth Capital set a $155.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $173.00 price objective (up previously from $172.00) on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.86.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

