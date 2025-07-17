Scotiabank Weighs in on Mosaic’s Q2 Earnings (NYSE:MOS)

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) – Analysts at Scotiabank lifted their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Mosaic in a report released on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.64. Scotiabank currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mosaic’s current full-year earnings is $2.04 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. CIBC lifted their target price on Mosaic from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mosaic from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

MOS stock opened at $35.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.74. Mosaic has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $38.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 3.32%. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in Mosaic in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. acquired a new position in Mosaic in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mosaic by 169.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mosaic news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $643,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 128,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,592,948.58. The trade was a 12.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

