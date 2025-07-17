Contrasting Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) and Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI)

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report) and Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

Boyd Group Services pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Albertsons Companies pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Boyd Group Services pays out 72.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Albertsons Companies pays out 36.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Albertsons Companies has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Albertsons Companies is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Boyd Group Services and Albertsons Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boyd Group Services 0.44% 2.83% 0.95% Albertsons Companies 1.18% 37.83% 4.62%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

0.2% of Boyd Group Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.4% of Albertsons Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Albertsons Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Boyd Group Services has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Albertsons Companies has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Boyd Group Services and Albertsons Companies”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boyd Group Services $3.07 billion 1.06 $24.54 million $0.62 243.40 Albertsons Companies $80.39 billion 0.15 $958.60 million $1.64 12.53

Albertsons Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Boyd Group Services. Albertsons Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boyd Group Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Boyd Group Services and Albertsons Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boyd Group Services 0 1 3 2 3.17 Albertsons Companies 0 5 10 0 2.67

Albertsons Companies has a consensus target price of $24.20, suggesting a potential upside of 17.80%. Given Albertsons Companies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Albertsons Companies is more favorable than Boyd Group Services.

Summary

Albertsons Companies beats Boyd Group Services on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States. In addition, the company operates a third-party administrator, Gerber National Claims Services that offers glass, emergency roadside, and first notice of loss services. It serves insurance companies and individual vehicle owners. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores. It operates stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw’s, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci’s Food Lovers Market; and pharmacies, in-store branded coffee shops, adjacent fuel centers, distribution centers, and manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms. Albertsons Companies, Inc. was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. Albertsons Companies, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Albertsons Investor Holdings LLC.

