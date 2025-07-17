Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stake Lessened by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,437,254 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 54,946 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Fortinet worth $138,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTNT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,115,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,435,550,000 after buying an additional 730,994 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,270,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,440,648,000 after buying an additional 387,901 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,388,693 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $792,564,000 after buying an additional 2,000,888 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $724,048,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,622,253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $720,150,000 after buying an additional 2,151,811 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 3,546 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total transaction of $376,266.06. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 11,000,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,217,215.48. The trade was a 0.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,488 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $16,815,576.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,452,678,361.90. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. DZ Bank raised shares of Fortinet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Fortinet

Fortinet Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $103.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.11. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $114.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 148.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.