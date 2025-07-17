Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,236,487 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 211,707 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.63% of UMB Financial worth $125,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UMBF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in UMB Financial by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 546,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,249,000 after purchasing an additional 95,339 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in UMB Financial by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in UMB Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 7,715 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in UMB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $2,190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on UMBF. Bank of America assumed coverage on UMB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on UMB Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Piper Sandler set a $135.00 price target on shares of UMB Financial and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $128.00 price target on shares of UMB Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

UMB Financial Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $108.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. UMB Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $129.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.71 and its 200-day moving average is $104.54.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.37. UMB Financial had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $563.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that UMB Financial Corporation will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.13%.

Insider Transactions at UMB Financial

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $550,995.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 288,945 shares in the company, valued at $29,417,490.45. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About UMB Financial

(Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.