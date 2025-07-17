Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Sold by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,099 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 103.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 188.2% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $13.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.17. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $14.25.

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

