Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,000.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of JBBB stock opened at $48.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.53. Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $45.75 and a 12 month high of $49.71.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

