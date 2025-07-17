Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Invests $236,000 in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 60.9% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 6.7% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 35.4% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 5.4% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $225.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.48.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB opened at $192.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.89 and a 200-day moving average of $184.26. M&T Bank Corporation has a one year low of $150.75 and a one year high of $225.70. The company has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.20. M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Corporation will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.17%.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In other news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 6,700 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.52, for a total value of $1,229,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 23,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,806.40. This trade represents a 22.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.