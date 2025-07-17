Morgan Stanley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Stock

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.37% from the company’s current price.

EW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Dbs Bank upgraded Edwards Lifesciences to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $76.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.41. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $58.93 and a 52-week high of $88.61. The firm has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 75.48%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total value of $673,308.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 206,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,565,087. The trade was a 4.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 5,980 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.91, for a total value of $447,961.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 58,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,366,054.44. This represents a 9.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,848 shares of company stock worth $2,314,488. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EW. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 10,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

