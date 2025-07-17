Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Outlook for AAP Earnings

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Advance Auto Parts in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Advance Auto Parts’ current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q3 2026 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.59. Advance Auto Parts had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital set a $50.00 price objective on Advance Auto Parts and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Redburn Atlantic raised Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts to $49.17 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.53.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $62.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.04. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $28.89 and a twelve month high of $64.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is -17.04%.

In related news, SVP Jason Hand sold 948 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $45,996.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 9,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,183.52. This trade represents a 8.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 189.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 355.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1,258.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

