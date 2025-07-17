Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Director Sells $35,990.00 in Stock

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the sale, the director owned 97,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,011,931.70. This represents a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE PB opened at $72.45 on Thursday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.57 and a 52 week high of $86.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.32.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $306.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,769,000 after buying an additional 8,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 90,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PB. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Hovde Group dropped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.80.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

