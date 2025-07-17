Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT) President W Keith Smith Sells 20,476 Shares

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Free Report) President W Keith Smith sold 20,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.55, for a total transaction of $11,261.80. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 164,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,488.20. This trade represents a 11.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

W Keith Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 15th, W Keith Smith sold 8,100 shares of Direct Digital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total transaction of $4,374.00.

Direct Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ DRCT opened at $0.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.84. Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $6.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 6.07.

Institutional Trading of Direct Digital

Direct Digital ( NASDAQ:DRCT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $8.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 million. Equities analysts predict that Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direct Digital stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Direct Digital at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Direct Digital from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Direct Digital Company Profile

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

