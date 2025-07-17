Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT) President W Keith Smith Sells 20,476 Shares

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Free Report) President W Keith Smith sold 20,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.55, for a total transaction of $11,261.80. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 164,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,488.20. This trade represents a 11.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
W Keith Smith also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 15th, W Keith Smith sold 8,100 shares of Direct Digital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total transaction of $4,374.00.
- On Tuesday, July 15th, W Keith Smith sold 8,100 shares of Direct Digital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total transaction of $4,374.00.
Direct Digital Stock Performance
NASDAQ DRCT opened at $0.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.84. Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $6.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 6.07.
Institutional Trading of Direct Digital
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direct Digital stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Direct Digital at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Direct Digital from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on DRCT
Direct Digital Company Profile
Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Direct Digital
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- 3 Stocks to Cushion Your Portfolio This Earnings Season
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- This Fund Manager Says You Should Get Out of Tesla and Apple—Now
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- JNJ’s Stock Price Is Back in Rally Mode—The Time to Buy Is Now
Receive News & Ratings for Direct Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.