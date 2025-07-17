FY2026 EPS Estimate for United Natural Foods Cut by Analyst

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital reduced their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of United Natural Foods in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 16th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.57. The consensus estimate for United Natural Foods’ current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ Q4 2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.22. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

UNFI has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $24.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

United Natural Foods Trading Up 12.5%

Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $26.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.13. United Natural Foods has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $34.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Trading of United Natural Foods

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 1,672.7% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 88.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

