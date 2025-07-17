Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC) Director Rostislav Christov Raykov Buys 12,800 Shares

Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Free Report) Director Rostislav Christov Raykov bought 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,728.00.

Rostislav Christov Raykov also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lavras Gold alerts:

On Wednesday, June 25th, Rostislav Christov Raykov bought 12,500 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,125.00.

Lavras Gold Price Performance

LGC stock opened at C$2.01 on Thursday. Lavras Gold Corp. has a one year low of C$1.59 and a one year high of C$2.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a current ratio of 4.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$103.24 million, a PE ratio of -31.47 and a beta of -0.26.

Lavras Gold Company Profile

Lavras Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Brazil. It holds interests in the Lavras do Sul, an advanced exploration gold project with 29 mineral rights covering approximately 22,000 hectares located in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lavras Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lavras Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.