Shimmick Corporation (NASDAQ:SHIM) Director Sells $14,140.00 in Stock

Shimmick Corporation (NASDAQ:SHIM – Get Free Report) Director Mitchell B. Goldsteen sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $14,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,324,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,075,651.60. This represents a 0.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shimmick Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of Shimmick stock opened at $2.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $73.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91. Shimmick Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.94.

Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $122.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.35 million. Shimmick had a negative return on equity of 9,647.06% and a negative net margin of 20.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shimmick Corporation will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shimmick by 21.6% during the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Shimmick in the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Shimmick by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 486,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 141,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in Shimmick by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 742,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 30,276 shares in the last quarter. 6.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shimmick Corporation provides water and other critical infrastructure solutions in the United States. The company undertakes water and wastewater treatment infrastructure; water storage and conveyance, including dams, levees, flood control systems, pump stations, and coastal protection infrastructure; and mass transit, bridges, and military infrastructure projects.

