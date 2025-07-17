Shimmick Corporation (NASDAQ:SHIM) Director Sells $14,140.00 in Stock

Shimmick Corporation (NASDAQ:SHIM – Get Free Report) Director Mitchell B. Goldsteen sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $14,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,324,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,075,651.60. This represents a 0.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of Shimmick stock opened at $2.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $73.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91. Shimmick Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.94.
Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $122.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.35 million. Shimmick had a negative return on equity of 9,647.06% and a negative net margin of 20.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shimmick Corporation will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Shimmick Corporation provides water and other critical infrastructure solutions in the United States. The company undertakes water and wastewater treatment infrastructure; water storage and conveyance, including dams, levees, flood control systems, pump stations, and coastal protection infrastructure; and mass transit, bridges, and military infrastructure projects.
