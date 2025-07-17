Research Analysts Set Expectations for Nutrien Q2 Earnings

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) – Analysts at Scotiabank issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nutrien in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.32 for the quarter. Scotiabank has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nutrien’s current full-year earnings is $3.72 per share.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Nutrien from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Nutrien from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Nutrien from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Nutrien from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.61.

Nutrien Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $58.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $43.70 and a 12-month high of $65.08. The firm has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.66, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.80.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.24). Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutrien

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Nutrien by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 47,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Nutrien by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its position in Nutrien by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Nutrien by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Nutrien by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 203.74%.

About Nutrien

(Get Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.