Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Makes New $287,000 Investment in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HES. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hess by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Hess by 225.6% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hess

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.01, for a total transaction of $34,002,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,734,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,933,690.79. This represents a 12.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HES shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Hess from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Hess from $193.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Hess from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Hess from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.70.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of HES stock opened at $147.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Hess Corporation has a 12-month low of $123.79 and a 12-month high of $161.69.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Hess Corporation will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 27.66%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

