Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 208.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO John C. Plant sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total transaction of $125,568,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 236,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,127,946.24. This trade represents a 77.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total transaction of $4,755,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 131,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,903,607.27. The trade was a 18.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 831,250 shares of company stock worth $130,517,863. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HWM shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

NYSE:HWM opened at $184.30 on Thursday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.22 and a twelve month high of $187.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.10 and a 200-day moving average of $142.97. The firm has a market cap of $74.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

