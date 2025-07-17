Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) Shares Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,302 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,256 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $5,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 278,934 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $7,584,000 after purchasing an additional 42,876 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 13,675.2% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 17,219 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 17,094 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 159,533 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 40,109 shares in the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 52,051 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 12,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $7,236,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton stock opened at $21.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.13. Halliburton Company has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $37.08.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 24.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.47.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

