Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 722 Shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lessened its position in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,576 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBVA. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,647,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,418,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,880 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 514.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 951,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,247,000 after buying an additional 796,526 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter valued at $7,333,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,108,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,654,000 after buying an additional 613,563 shares in the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBVA opened at $14.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.14 and its 200 day moving average is $13.48. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $16.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBVA

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.