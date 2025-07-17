Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Bought by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,199 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $5,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $389.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.75, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.08 and a 1-year high of $390.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $359.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.74.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PWR shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $366.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $331.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group set a $413.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective (up from $360.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.35.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

