Wealthfront Advisers LLC Grows Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $7,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in MetLife by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 11,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in MetLife by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA increased its position in MetLife by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 23,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonora Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in MetLife by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (down previously from $99.00) on shares of MetLife in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on MetLife from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on MetLife from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $97.00 target price (up previously from $94.00) on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MetLife from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

NYSE MET opened at $76.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.98 and its 200 day moving average is $79.91. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.05.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.04). MetLife had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be given a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 36.91%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

