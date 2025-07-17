Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBI. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,313,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Price Performance

Shares of SBI opened at $7.68 on Thursday. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $8.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.67.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Announces Dividend

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.55%.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

