Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 46.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,010,000 after buying an additional 9,374 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 105.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $91,780,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 98,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,682,000 after buying an additional 8,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total value of $1,906,264.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 20,089 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,746.60. This trade represents a 32.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total value of $329,444.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 56,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,175,682.80. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $216.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.15. Capital One Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $221.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. BTIG Research raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. TD Cowen raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $184.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $190.00 price objective on Capital One Financial and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.07.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

