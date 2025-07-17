Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ADNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Adient from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Adient in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered Adient from an “equal weight” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Adient from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

Shares of ADNT opened at $22.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.99. Adient has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.69.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.33. Adient had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Adient will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADNT. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Adient in the second quarter valued at $174,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Adient in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Adient by 544.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Adient during the second quarter worth approximately $840,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

