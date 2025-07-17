Morgan Stanley Has Lowered Expectations for MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Stock Price

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $283.00 to $274.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.13% from the company’s current price.

MKTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $240.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.67.

MarketAxess Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $215.53 on Tuesday. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $186.84 and a twelve month high of $296.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $219.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.85.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $208.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 1,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2,176.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 21,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 20,504 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,369,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,472,000 after purchasing an additional 30,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

