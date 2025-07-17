Barclays Cuts Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $145.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $180.00 to $145.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 25.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BABA. Arete Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Loop Capital set a $176.00 target price on Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.80.

BABA stock opened at $115.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $73.87 and a 12-month high of $148.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.21.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 169,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,333,000 after acquiring an additional 42,621 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

