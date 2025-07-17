B. Riley Weighs in on Atlanticus’ Q4 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Atlanticus in a report issued on Tuesday, July 15th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.55. The consensus estimate for Atlanticus’ current full-year earnings is $4.49 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ATLC. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Atlanticus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Atlanticus in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.60.

Atlanticus Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of ATLC opened at $52.60 on Thursday. Atlanticus has a 52 week low of $25.44 and a 52 week high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.53. The firm has a market cap of $795.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.83.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Atlanticus had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The company had revenue of $344.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.24 million.

Institutional Trading of Atlanticus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Atlanticus by 229.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 728 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Atlanticus in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Atlanticus in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Atlanticus in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

